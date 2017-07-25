Edition:
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd (3898.HK)

3898.HK on Hong Kong Stock

44.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-3.35 (-7.01%)
Prev Close
HK$47.80
Open
HK$46.05
Day's High
HK$46.05
Day's Low
HK$44.00
Volume
6,713,051
Avg. Vol
2,736,888
52-wk High
HK$48.35
52-wk Low
HK$36.50

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of locomotive train power converters and control systems, urban railway train electrical systems and other train-borne electrical systems. The Company is also involved in the research, development, manufacture and sale... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.89
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$53,895.61
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,175.48
Dividend: 0.52
Yield (%): 1.13

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

Latest News about 3898.HK

BRIEF-Singapore's GIC cuts stake in Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric - HKEx filing

* Singapore's GIC Private Ltd sold 397,400 shares Of Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric at an average price of HK$37.7002 per share on July 24- HKEx filing

25 Jul 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates