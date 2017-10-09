Edition:
India

Greentown China Holdings Ltd (3900.HK)

3900.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.09 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
HK$9.91
Open
HK$9.96
Day's High
HK$9.99
Day's Low
HK$9.75
Volume
3,965,500
Avg. Vol
8,307,204
52-wk High
HK$11.30
52-wk Low
HK$6.06

Chart for

About

Greentown China Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in the development for sale of residential properties in the People's Republic of China. The Company mainly operates through four segments, including property development, hotel... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.85
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$21,197.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,165.25
Dividend: 0.14
Yield (%): 1.40

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 3900.HK

BRIEF-Greentown China Holdings posts monthly sales of RMB11.9 bln in September

* ‍Monthly sales reached about RMB11.9 billion in September 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Greentown China Holdings posts contracted sales of about RMB2.1 bln in August

* In August 2017, co reported total contracted amount of approximately RMB2.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Greentown China Holdings posts HY revenue of RMB10.45 bln

* HY profit attributable to owners of company amounted to RMB1.229 billion, up 103.5 pct year-on-year.

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Greentown China enters subscription agreement

* entered subscription agreement, in connection with senior perpetual capital securities issue in aggregate amount of $450 million

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Greentown China proposes issue of USD denominated guaranteed senior perpetual capital securities

* Greentown china - company, through issuer, proposes to conduct international offering of usd denominated guaranteed senior perpetual capital securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Greentown China updates on contracted sales for six months ended 30 June

* In June 2017, total contracted amount of about RMB3.1 billion

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Greentown China says April 2017 sales reached about RMB9.4 bln

* In April 2017, sales reached about RMB9.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 May 2017
» More 3900.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates