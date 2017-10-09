Greentown China Holdings Ltd (3900.HK)
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.85
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$21,197.79
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,165.25
|Dividend:
|0.14
|Yield (%):
|1.40
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Greentown China Holdings posts monthly sales of RMB11.9 bln in September
* Monthly sales reached about RMB11.9 billion in September 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Greentown China Holdings posts contracted sales of about RMB2.1 bln in August
* In August 2017, co reported total contracted amount of approximately RMB2.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Greentown China Holdings posts HY revenue of RMB10.45 bln
* HY profit attributable to owners of company amounted to RMB1.229 billion, up 103.5 pct year-on-year.
BRIEF-Greentown China enters subscription agreement
* entered subscription agreement, in connection with senior perpetual capital securities issue in aggregate amount of $450 million
BRIEF-Greentown China proposes issue of USD denominated guaranteed senior perpetual capital securities
* Greentown china - company, through issuer, proposes to conduct international offering of usd denominated guaranteed senior perpetual capital securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Greentown China updates on contracted sales for six months ended 30 June
* In June 2017, total contracted amount of about RMB3.1 billion
BRIEF-Greentown China says April 2017 sales reached about RMB9.4 bln
* In April 2017, sales reached about RMB9.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: