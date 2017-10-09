BRIEF-Greentown China Holdings posts monthly sales of RMB11.9 bln in September * ‍Monthly sales reached about RMB11.9 billion in September 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Greentown China Holdings posts contracted sales of about RMB2.1 bln in August * In August 2017, co reported total contracted amount of approximately RMB2.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Greentown China Holdings posts HY revenue of RMB10.45 bln * HY profit attributable to owners of company amounted to RMB1.229 billion, up 103.5 pct year-on-year.

BRIEF-Greentown China enters subscription agreement * entered subscription agreement, in connection with senior perpetual capital securities issue in aggregate amount of $450 million

BRIEF-Greentown China proposes issue of USD denominated guaranteed senior perpetual capital securities * Greentown china - company, through issuer, proposes to conduct international offering of usd denominated guaranteed senior perpetual capital securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Greentown China updates on contracted sales for six months ended 30 June * In June 2017, total contracted amount of about RMB3.1 billion