China International Capital Corp Ltd (3908.HK)

3908.HK on Hong Kong Stock

16.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.12 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
HK$16.18
Open
HK$16.22
Day's High
HK$16.36
Day's Low
HK$15.90
Volume
3,855,232
Avg. Vol
10,109,587
52-wk High
HK$19.08
52-wk Low
HK$10.42

China International Capital Corporation Limited is principally engaged in investment banking, equity sales and trading, fixed income, commodities and currencies (FICC), wealth management and investment management. The Company operates its business through six segments. The Investment Banking segment is engaged in the provision... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$68,544.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,985.13
Dividend: 0.18
Yield (%): 1.07

Tencent's stake purchase boosts CICC shares to all-time high

Tencent Holdings Ltd's nearly 5 percent equity stake in China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) sent the investment bank's shares in Hong Kong to an all-time high.

21 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Tencent's stake purchase boosts CICC shares to all-time high

* Tencent Mobility will subscribe for 207.5 mln CICC shares at HK$13.80/share (Adds share movement, context)

21 Sep 2017

Tencent to take about 5 pct stake in investment bank CICC for $367 mln

Sept 20 Tencent Holdings Ltd will invest HK$2.86 billion ($366.6 million) in China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) for a 4.95 percent stake in the Chinese investment bank, CICC said on Wednesday.

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China International Capital Corp announces strategic cooperation with Tencent

* Co and unit of Tencent Holdings, entered into subscription agreement

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Far East Horizon says units entered entered into assets disposal agreement with China International Capital

* IFEL and China International Capital Corp Ltd entered into assets disposal agreement

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Singapore's GIC cuts stake in China International Capital Corp - HKEx filing

Aug 29 China International Capital Corporation Ltd

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Cicc to acquire majority stake in Kraneshares

* Cicc to acquire majority stake in Kraneshares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China's CICC to acquire majority stake in U.S. asset management firm KraneShares

July 10 China International Capital Corp Ltd Krane Funds Advisors LLC

10 Jul 2017

CICC, Goldman to lead China Tower Hong Kong IPO worth up to $10 billion: sources

HONG KONG China Tower Corp has picked China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and Goldman Sachs to lead a planned Hong Kong initial public offering worth up to $10 billion, people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.

22 Jun 2017
