China International Capital Corp Ltd (3908.HK)
16.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.12 (+0.74%)
HK$16.18
HK$16.22
HK$16.36
HK$15.90
3,855,232
10,109,587
HK$19.08
HK$10.42
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$68,544.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,985.13
|Dividend:
|0.18
|Yield (%):
|1.07
Financials
Tencent's stake purchase boosts CICC shares to all-time high
Tencent Holdings Ltd's nearly 5 percent equity stake in China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) sent the investment bank's shares in Hong Kong to an all-time high.
Tencent to take about 5 pct stake in investment bank CICC for $367 mln
Sept 20 Tencent Holdings Ltd will invest HK$2.86 billion ($366.6 million) in China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) for a 4.95 percent stake in the Chinese investment bank, CICC said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-China International Capital Corp announces strategic cooperation with Tencent
* Co and unit of Tencent Holdings, entered into subscription agreement
BRIEF-Far East Horizon says units entered entered into assets disposal agreement with China International Capital
* IFEL and China International Capital Corp Ltd entered into assets disposal agreement
BRIEF-Singapore's GIC cuts stake in China International Capital Corp - HKEx filing
Aug 29 China International Capital Corporation Ltd
BRIEF-Cicc to acquire majority stake in Kraneshares
* Cicc to acquire majority stake in Kraneshares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China's CICC to acquire majority stake in U.S. asset management firm KraneShares
July 10 China International Capital Corp Ltd Krane Funds Advisors LLC
CICC, Goldman to lead China Tower Hong Kong IPO worth up to $10 billion: sources
HONG KONG China Tower Corp has picked China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and Goldman Sachs to lead a planned Hong Kong initial public offering worth up to $10 billion, people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.