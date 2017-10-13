Edition:
Orient Securities Co Ltd (3958.HK)

3958.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.13HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
HK$8.15
Open
HK$8.18
Day's High
HK$8.20
Day's Low
HK$8.12
Volume
13,006,400
Avg. Vol
3,888,233
52-wk High
HK$8.52
52-wk Low
HK$6.98

ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED is a China-based security company. The Company is principally engaged in security sales and trading, investment management, brokerage and securities finance, investment banking and headquarters management and others. The Company also provides intermediate business for futures companies and sales... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥90,587.92
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,215.45
Dividend: 0.15
Yield (%): 0.93

BRIEF-Orient Securities posts Sept net profit of 254.3 mln yuan

* Says Sept net profit at 254.3 million yuan ($38.61 million)

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Orient Securities gets regulatory approval for A-share private placement

* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for A-share private placement

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Orient Securities' net profit at 185.5 mln yuan in August

* Says its net profit at 185.5 million yuan ($28.44 million) in August

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Orient securities co says August net profit RMB 185.5 mln‍​

* Aug net operating income rmb396.3 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2wEZ2Rf) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Orient Securities' H1 net profit up 36.8 pct y/y

* Says H1 net profit up 36.76 percent y/y at 1.76 billion yuan ($264.80 million)

27 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Orient Securities updates on non-public issuance of A shares

* Number for non-public issuance of A shares to specific target investors shall be not more than 800 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Orient Securities Co nominates Jin Qinglu as independent non-executive director for third session of board

* Resolved to nominate Jin Qinglu as an independent non-executive director for third session of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Orient Securities issues 2017 corporate bonds worth 4 bln yuan

* Says it issued 2017 corporate bonds worth 4 billion yuan on Aug. 3, each with an issue price of 100 yuan

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Orient Securities' July net profit at 113.0 mln yuan

* Says July net profit at 113.0 million yuan ($16.82 million)

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Orient Securities says coupon rate of 4.98 pct for corporate bonds

* Says it will issue corporate bonds worth 4 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.98 pct

04 Aug 2017
