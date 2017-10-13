Orient Securities Co Ltd (3958.HK)
8.13HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.02 (-0.25%)
HK$8.15
HK$8.18
HK$8.20
HK$8.12
13,006,400
3,888,233
HK$8.52
HK$6.98
Financials
BRIEF-Orient Securities posts Sept net profit of 254.3 mln yuan
* Says Sept net profit at 254.3 million yuan ($38.61 million)
BRIEF-Orient Securities gets regulatory approval for A-share private placement
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for A-share private placement
BRIEF-Orient Securities' net profit at 185.5 mln yuan in August
* Says its net profit at 185.5 million yuan ($28.44 million) in August
* Aug net operating income rmb396.3 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2wEZ2Rf) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Orient Securities' H1 net profit up 36.8 pct y/y
* Says H1 net profit up 36.76 percent y/y at 1.76 billion yuan ($264.80 million)
BRIEF-Orient Securities updates on non-public issuance of A shares
* Number for non-public issuance of A shares to specific target investors shall be not more than 800 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Orient Securities Co nominates Jin Qinglu as independent non-executive director for third session of board
* Resolved to nominate Jin Qinglu as an independent non-executive director for third session of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Orient Securities issues 2017 corporate bonds worth 4 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 corporate bonds worth 4 billion yuan on Aug. 3, each with an issue price of 100 yuan
BRIEF-Orient Securities' July net profit at 113.0 mln yuan
* Says July net profit at 113.0 million yuan ($16.82 million)
* Says it will issue corporate bonds worth 4 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.98 pct