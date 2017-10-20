BRIEF-China Merchants Bank announces issue of offshore preference shares​ * Announces ‍proposed issue of u.s.$1 billion 4.40% non-cumulative perpetual offshore preference shares​

BRIEF-China Merchants Bank gets regulatory approval for overseas preference share issue * Says it gets securities regulator's approval for overseas issue of up to 75 million preference shares

BRIEF-Aecc Aero Sci&Tech signs agreements with branches of China Merchants Bank, Bank of Communications Sept 29 Aecc Aero Science and Technology Co Ltd 600391.SS>

BRIEF-Universal Technologies Holdings says unit and China Merchants Bank Company entered into credit agreement * Unit and China Merchants Bank Company Limited (Shenzhen Branch) entered into a credit agreement

BRIEF-China Merchants Bank issues bank debenture worth 12 bln yuan * Says it issues 3-yr bank debenture worth 12 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 4.3 percent

BRIEF-China Merchants Bank posts HY net profit attributable of RMB39.26 bln * HY net interest income RMB70,896 million versus RMB67,477 million a year ago

BRIEF-China Merchants receives approval for non-public issuance of preference shares * Recently received approval from CBRC concerning non-public issuance of preference shares & amendments to articles of association by co

BRIEF-China Merchants Bank gets regulatory approval to issue preference shares worth up to 35 bln yuan * Says it gets banking regulator's approval to issue preference shares worth up to 35 billion yuan ($5.25 billion)

BRIEF-China Merchants Bank updates on transfer of equity interest in China Merchants Finance Investment * ‍Announcement in relation to completion of change in equity interests​