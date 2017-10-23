China BlueChemical Ltd (3983.HK)
3983.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.42
HK$2.42
Open
HK$2.42
HK$2.42
Day's High
HK$2.42
HK$2.42
Day's Low
HK$2.38
HK$2.38
Volume
4,657,128
4,657,128
Avg. Vol
7,040,228
7,040,228
52-wk High
HK$2.86
HK$2.86
52-wk Low
HK$1.44
HK$1.44
About
China BlueChemical Ltd. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of fertilizers and chemical products. The fertilizers mainly include urea, phosphate fertilizers and compound fertilizers. The chemical products mainly includes methanol. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Urea segment is engaged... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$11,986.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,610.00
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|3.65
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09