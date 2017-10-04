Edition:
Bank of China Ltd (3988.HK)

3988.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.99HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-1.24%)
Prev Close
HK$4.04
Open
HK$4.04
Day's High
HK$4.05
Day's Low
HK$3.96
Volume
374,026,608
Avg. Vol
346,944,470
52-wk High
HK$4.18
52-wk Low
HK$3.32

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED is a China-based commercial bank. The Bank is mainly engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services, including commercial banking business, investment banking business, insurance business, direct investments and investment management businesses, fund management business and aircraft... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.20
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,688,078.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 294,787.19
Dividend: 0.19
Yield (%): 4.74

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about 3988.HK

BUZZ-Asian credits widen the most in 10 months in September

** The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index widened by 5.26 basis points in September, the biggest increase since November 2016

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Bank of China announces completion of issuance of tier-2 capital bonds

* Bank issued tier-2 capital bonds in an aggregate amount of RMB30 billion in domestic interbank bond market

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Bank of China says still under pressure to resolve non-performing loans

* Chief Risk Officer Pan Yuehan says the bank is still under pressure to resolve non-performing loans

30 Aug 2017

Bank of China H1 profit up 11 pct as interest margins widen

BEIJING, Aug 30 Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country's fourth-biggest lender by assets, on Wednesday reported an 11.5 percent increase in net profit in the first six months of the year on widening net interest margins.

30 Aug 2017

China's AgBank H1 profit rises 3.3 pct, margins steady

BEIJING, Aug 30 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) reported on Wednesday a 3.3 percent rise in first-half net profit as margins steadied.

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Bank of China posts H1 financial results

* Says H1 net interest margin at 1.84 percent versus 1.80 percent at end-March

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Bank of China approved election of Chen Siqing as chairman of board

* Approved election of Chen Siqing as chairman of board of directors of bank

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Bank of China elects Chen Siqing as chairman

* Says board elects Chen Siqing as chairman as Tian Guoli resiged due to change in job role

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Bank of China says Zhao Jie began to serve as non-executive director from Aug 4

* Zhao Jie has begun to serve as non-executive director of bank with effect from 4 August 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

08 Aug 2017

China central bank finds 40 banks in violation of interbank rules - Caixin

BEIJING China's central bank has found 40 banks in violation of interbank account regulations and have ordered them to rectify the problem within three to six months, financial magazine Caixin reported on Tuesday, citing a document.

02 Aug 2017
