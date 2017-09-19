Edition:
India

China Molybdenum Co Ltd (3993.HK)

3993.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.09 (-1.72%)
Prev Close
HK$5.23
Open
HK$5.28
Day's High
HK$5.36
Day's Low
HK$5.05
Volume
148,870,608
Avg. Vol
101,565,776
52-wk High
HK$5.36
52-wk Low
HK$1.64

Chart for

About

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. is a China-based company, principally engaged in the mining, smelting, processing and trading of metals, such as molybdenum, tungsten and copper. The Company operates its businesses through five segments. Its Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products segment is mainly engaged in the mining of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.84
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$181,841.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 21,599.24
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 0.81

Financials

Latest News about 3993.HK

UPDATE 1-Congo's Gecamines to set new rules on mining proceeds

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 19 Congo's Gecamines will implement new controls to "hold its partners accountable" in copper and cobalt projects, the state miner said on Tuesday.

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Ningbo Shanshan acquires A-share in China Molybdenum via private placement

* Says it acquired 1.8 billion yuan worth of A-share in China Molybdenum via private placement

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development signs agreement with China Molybdenum

July 17 Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development Co Ltd :

17 Jul 2017

Two injured in electrical fire at Congo's Tenke copper mine

KINSHASA, July 17 Two employees at the Tenke copper mine in Democratic Republic of Congo suffered minor injuries in an electrical fire at the weekend, majority owner China Molybdenum Co Ltd said on Monday, disputing media reports the workers had died.

17 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Ningbo Shanshan to invest in China Molybdenum's private placement, to cooperate on projects

* Says it plans to invest 1.8 billion yuan ($265.17 million) in China Molybdenum's A-share private placement

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China Molybdenum Co says acquisition of copper-cobalt mine from Freeport-Mcmoran has been completed

* Noted certain media report regarding company giving up its acquisition of copper-cobalt mine from Freeport-Mcmoran Inc

15 Jun 2017

Freeport, China Moly agree to end talks on cobalt assets

TORONTO Freeport-McMoRan Inc , the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, and China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) have agreed to terminate discussions on CMOC's acquisition of Freeport's cobalt assets, Freeport said on Wednesday.

15 Jun 2017

Freeport, China Moly agree to end talks on cobalt assets

TORONTO, June 14 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, and China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) have agreed to terminate discussions on CMOC's acquisition of Freeport's cobalt assets, Freeport said on Wednesday.

15 Jun 2017
» More 3993.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates