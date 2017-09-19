UPDATE 1-Congo's Gecamines to set new rules on mining proceeds JOHANNESBURG, Sept 19 Congo's Gecamines will implement new controls to "hold its partners accountable" in copper and cobalt projects, the state miner said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Ningbo Shanshan acquires A-share in China Molybdenum via private placement * Says it acquired 1.8 billion yuan worth of A-share in China Molybdenum via private placement

BRIEF-Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development signs agreement with China Molybdenum July 17 Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development Co Ltd :

Two injured in electrical fire at Congo's Tenke copper mine KINSHASA, July 17 Two employees at the Tenke copper mine in Democratic Republic of Congo suffered minor injuries in an electrical fire at the weekend, majority owner China Molybdenum Co Ltd said on Monday, disputing media reports the workers had died.

BRIEF-Ningbo Shanshan to invest in China Molybdenum's private placement, to cooperate on projects * Says it plans to invest 1.8 billion yuan ($265.17 million) in China Molybdenum's A-share private placement

BRIEF-China Molybdenum Co says acquisition of copper-cobalt mine from Freeport-Mcmoran has been completed * Noted certain media report regarding company giving up its acquisition of copper-cobalt mine from Freeport-Mcmoran Inc

Freeport, China Moly agree to end talks on cobalt assets TORONTO Freeport-McMoRan Inc , the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, and China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) have agreed to terminate discussions on CMOC's acquisition of Freeport's cobalt assets, Freeport said on Wednesday.