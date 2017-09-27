Showa Denko KK (4004.T)
4004.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,605JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥75 (+2.12%)
Prev Close
¥3,530
Open
¥3,600
Day's High
¥3,645
Day's Low
¥3,575
Volume
1,349,100
Avg. Vol
1,696,347
52-wk High
¥3,750
52-wk Low
¥1,326
About
Showa Denko K.K. is mainly engaged in the petrochemical business. The Petrochemical segment manufactures and sells olefin, organic chemicals and others. The Chemical Product segment manufactures and sells functional polymeric materials, industrial gas, basic chemicals and information electronic chemicals, among others. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
Justice Department bars U.S. portion of Showa Denko deal for SGL
WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department is barring Japan's Showa Denko, which struck a deal to buy Germany's SGL Group's graphite electrode assets globally, from purchasing its U.S. business.