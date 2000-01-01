Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd (4021.T)
4021.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,130JPY
7:08am IST
4,130JPY
7:08am IST
Change (% chg)
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥4,130
¥4,130
Open
¥4,120
¥4,120
Day's High
¥4,145
¥4,145
Day's Low
¥4,105
¥4,105
Volume
104,100
104,100
Avg. Vol
556,840
556,840
52-wk High
¥4,145
¥4,145
52-wk Low
¥3,175
¥3,175
About
Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. is a Japan-based chemical manufacturing company engaged in six business segments. The Chemicals segment offers basic chemicals, including melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid and ammonia; fine chemicals, including special epoxy, flame retardant and disinfectant. The Functional Materials segment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.93
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥585,880.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|151.00
|Dividend:
|32.00
|Yield (%):
|1.34
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09