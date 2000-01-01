Tokuyama Corp (4043.T)
4043.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,693JPY
7:09am IST
Change (% chg)
¥15 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Tokuyama Corporation mainly manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. It has five business segments. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. The Specialty... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
