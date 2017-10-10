Edition:
India

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd (4151.T)

4151.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,032JPY
7:08am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-8 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
¥2,040
Open
¥2,030
Day's High
¥2,044
Day's Low
¥2,023
Volume
221,300
Avg. Vol
1,100,206
52-wk High
¥2,131
52-wk Low
¥1,424

Chart for

About

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in medical product and Biochemical businesses. The Medical Product segment is engaged in the manufacture, sale and sales promotion of ethical drug and reagent for clinical test, the development of candidate substances for new drugs, as well as the research and development of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.76
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,129,908.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 576.48
Dividend: 12.50
Yield (%): 1.28

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about 4151.T

BRIEF-ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN ANNOUNCE FDA ACCEPTANCE OF BUROSUMAB’S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION

* ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN ANNOUNCE FDA ACCEPTANCE AND PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION OF BUROSUMAB’S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF- Kyowa Hakko Kirin to sell part of stake in unit Kyowa Medex

* Says it will sell a part of stake in wholly owned unit Kyowa Medex Co., Ltd., to Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF- R&I affirms Kyowa Hakko Kirin's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Ultragenyx, Kyowa Hakko Kirin announce submission of Burosumab's Biologics License Application in U.S.

* Ultragenyx and Kyowa Hakko Kirin announce submission of Burosumab's Biologics License Application in the U.S.

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sumitomo Chemical buys Kyowa Hakko's agrochemical segment - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd to buy Kyowa Hakko Kirin's agrochemical segment in deal valued at 6 billion yen to 7 billion yen

04 Aug 2017
» More 4151.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates