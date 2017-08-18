Mitsui Chemicals Inc (4183.T)
4183.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,435JPY
7:15am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. is a chemical manufacturer. The Functional Chemical segment produces and distributes fine chemicals, healthcare materials, dental materials and non-woven fabrics. The Functional Resin segment produces and distributes elastomers, functional compounds and functional polymers. The Urethane segment produces... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥684,922.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|204.45
|Dividend:
|40.00
|Yield (%):
|1.79
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
