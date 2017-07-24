Edition:
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp (4188.T)

4188.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation is a Japan-based holding company. The Company is engaged in six business segments. The Electronics Applications segment offers recording materials, electronics-related products and information materials, among others. The Designed Materials segment offers functional food materials,... (more)

BRIEF- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings consolidated subsidiary to buy NeuroDerm for about $1.1 bln

* Says its consolidated subsidiary Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp will buy NeuroDerm Ltd, for about $1.1 billion (about 124.1 billion yen), $39 per share, effective October

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Jingdong Group to start a vegetable factory in tie-up with Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings - Nikkei

* Jingdong will start a vegetable factory in the Tongzhou district of Beijing under a partnership deal with Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings - Nikkei

20 Jun 2017
