Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T)
6,302JPY
7:19am IST
¥103 (+1.66%)
¥6,199
¥6,270
¥6,342
¥6,265
832,800
1,243,842
¥6,433
¥4,818
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥2,061,380.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|329.14
|Dividend:
|38.00
|Yield (%):
|1.15
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Shionogi and Purdue Pharma announce U.S availability of Symproic (naldemedine)
* Shionogi inc - co, Purdue Pharma L.P. announce that Symproic (naldemedine) 0.2 mg tablets are now available throughout United States
BRIEF-Shionogi says Lusutrombopag met primary, secondary endpoints in phase 3 study
* Shionogi & Co Ltd - Lusutrombopag met primary and all pre-specified important secondary endpoints in a global phase 3 study
Shire, Shionogi's ADHD drug for adults clears late-stage trial in Japan
TOKYO Shire Plc and Shionogi & Co Ltd said a drug to treat ADHD in adults had met its main goal in a late-stage trial in Japan, bringing it one step closer to approval in the world's third-biggest market for ADHD treatments.
Shire, Shionogi's ADHD drug for adults clears late-stage trial in Japan
TOKYO, Sept 20 Shire Plc and Shionogi & Co Ltd said a drug to treat ADHD in adults had met its main goal in a late-stage trial in Japan, bringing it one step closer to approval in the world's third-biggest market for ADHD treatments.
BRIEF-Shire and Shionogi announce positive topline results for Intuniv
* SHIRE AND SHIONOGI ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FOR INTUNIV EVALUATED IN PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN ADULTS WITH ADHD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Shionogi announces positive top-line results for S-033188 phase 3 study
* Shionogi - announces positive top-line results for s-033188 phase 3 study (capstone-1) in otherwise healthy influenza patients
BRIEF- Shionogi & lowers conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds
* Says it lowers the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 4,150.9 yen per share, from 4,167.5 yen per share, effective April 1
BRIEF- PeptiDream announces licensing of peptide discovery platform system (PDPS) technology to Shionogi
* Says it has entered into a technology license agreement with Osaka-based Shionogi & Co Ltd, to nonexclusively license PeptiDream’s proprietary Peptide discovery platform system (PDPS) technology