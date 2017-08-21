BRIEF-Chugai Pharmaceutical aims to increase core oper profit to more than 100 bln Yen in year ending Dec. 2019 - Nikkei * Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd aims to increase its core operating profit to more than 100 billion yen ($920 million) in the year ending December 2019 - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2x6fubs) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Chugai Pharmaceutical sells trusted beneficial rights of property * Says it has sold the trusted beneficial rights of Tokyo-based property on May 12

BRIEF- Baxalta files lawsuit against Chugai Pharmaceutical and Genentech * Says Baxalta filed a lawsuit against the company and Genentech Inc., in U.S. on May 4