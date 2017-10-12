Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd (4578.T)
BRIEF-Otsuka and Lundbeck announce initiation of two phase 3 trials of brexpiprazole in patients with bipolar I disorder
* unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Lundbeck announce that patient enrollment has been initiated in two global Phase 3 clinical trials to evaluate brexpiprazole for the treatment of patients with manic episodes associated with bipolar I disorder
BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings, Lundbeck initiate two phase 3 trials of Brexpiprazole
* Otsuka and lundbeck announce initiation of two phase 3 trials of brexpiprazole in patients with Bipolar I disorder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings unit raises stake in India-based JV to 80 pct
* Says co's wholly owned unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc raises stake in JV Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Private Limited to 80 percent
BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings unit acquires Canada-based firm
* Says co's wholly owned unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. acquires Canada-based firm, which is mainly engaged in development, manufacture and sales of plant-based foods
BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings unit says ABILIFY MAINTENA® for extended-release injectable suspension approved by U.S. FDA
* Says unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and H. Lundbeck A/S announced ABILIFY MAINTENA®(aripiprazole) for extended-release injectable suspension was approved by the U.S. Food and drug administration for the maintenance monotherapy treatment of bipolar I disorder (BP-I) in adults
BRIEF-R&I affirms Otsuka Holdings's rating at "AA-" and changes outlook to stable from negative
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-"-R&I
BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings to spend about 7 bln yen on new equipment for cancer drug production - Nikkei
* Otsuka Holdings to spend about 7 billion yen on new equipment that produces active ingredients in cancer drugs - Nikkei Source (http://s.nikkei.com/2qAfD2u) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Otsuka announces results of phase 3 data on tolvaptan
* Says primary and key secondary endpoints were positive for tolvaptan versus placebo in an additional phase 3 clinical trial
BRIEF- Otsuka Holdings unit to buy 20 pct voting power in India JV
* Says its wholly owned unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc will buy 20 percent voting power in joint venture Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Private Limited (previous name Claris Otsuka Private Limited)