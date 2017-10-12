BRIEF-Otsuka and Lundbeck announce initiation of two phase 3 trials of brexpiprazole in patients with bipolar I disorder * unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Lundbeck announce that patient enrollment has been initiated in two global Phase 3 clinical trials to evaluate brexpiprazole for the treatment of patients with manic episodes associated with bipolar I disorder

BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings, Lundbeck initiate two phase 3 trials of Brexpiprazole * Otsuka and lundbeck announce initiation of two phase 3 trials of brexpiprazole in patients with Bipolar I disorder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings unit raises stake in India-based JV to 80 pct * Says co's wholly owned unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc raises stake in JV Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Private Limited to 80 percent

BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings unit acquires Canada-based firm * Says co's wholly owned unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. acquires Canada-based firm, which is mainly engaged in development, manufacture and sales of plant-based foods

BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings unit says ABILIFY MAINTENA® for extended-release injectable suspension approved by U.S. FDA * Says unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and H. Lundbeck A/S announced ABILIFY MAINTENA®(aripiprazole) for extended-release injectable suspension was approved by the U.S. Food and drug administration for the maintenance monotherapy treatment of bipolar I disorder (BP-I) in adults

BRIEF-R&I affirms Otsuka Holdings's rating at "AA-" and changes outlook to stable from negative * Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-"-R&I

BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings to spend about 7 bln yen on new equipment for cancer drug production - Nikkei * Otsuka Holdings to spend about 7 billion yen on new equipment that produces active ingredients in cancer drugs - Nikkei Source (http://s.nikkei.com/2qAfD2u) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Otsuka announces results of phase 3 data on tolvaptan * Says primary and key secondary endpoints were positive for tolvaptan versus placebo in an additional phase 3 clinical trial