BRIEF-Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan forming a JV- Nikkei‍​ * Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan are forming a joint venture - Nikkei‍​

BRIEF-SoldOut says Yahoo Japan decreases voting power to 11.3 pct * Says Yahoo Japan Corporation decreased voting power in the co to 11.3 percent (1.1 million shares), from 33.4 percent (3 million shares), on July 12

Altaba, formerly Yahoo, to start trading on Monday Shares of Altaba Inc, the holding company left behind after Yahoo Inc's sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc, will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.

Verizon closes Yahoo deal, Mayer steps down Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned. |

Yahoo investors are U.S. tax-reform skeptics NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Yahoo will soon be little more than a holding company for stakes in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan. The $52 billion internet firm's shareholders on Thursday approved the sale of its operating businesses to Verizon Communications for $4.5 billion. The long-standing wrinkle, though, is that Yahoo bought the minority holdings so cheaply that essentially the entire value of both would be taxable in the United States if it sold them. That means the company is, at least in

