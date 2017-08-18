Edition:
Showa Shell Sekiyu KK (5002.T)

5002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,291JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥1,291
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,583,559
52-wk High
¥1,310
52-wk Low
¥910

SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. is a Japan-based oil company. The Company operates in three business segments. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the development and refinement of oil, the manufacture of oil and petrochemical products, the transportation, storage and handling of crude oil and petroleum products, as well as the sale of... (more)

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥485,383.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 376.85
Dividend: 19.00
Yield (%): 2.95

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

BRIEF-Daodaoquan Grain and Oil sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 30 pct to up 10 pct

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 30 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 90.4 million yuan to 142 million yuan

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Daodaoquan Grain and Oil announces FY 2017 interim dividend payment

* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 4.1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders as interim dividend for FY 2017

18 Aug 2017

Idemitsu moves closer to Showa Shell deal after court nod to share sale

TOKYO Idemitsu Kosan Co said it would proceed with a $1.1 billion sale of new shares, after a court rejected the founding family's petition to block the offering, potentially clearing the way for a takeover of Showa Shell Sekiyu.

18 Jul 2017

UPDATE 3-Idemitsu moves closer to Showa Shell deal after court nod to share sale

* Idemitsu plans to issue 48 mln new shares at 2,600 yen apiece

18 Jul 2017

Court rejects Idemitsu family petition to block new share issue -Nikkei

TOKYO, July 18 A Tokyo court on Tuesday rejected a petition by Idemitsu Kosan Co's founding family to block the Japanese refinery from issuing new shares, clearing the way for a merger with rival Showa Shell Sekiyu, the Nikkei reported on its online edition.

18 Jul 2017

Investors bet Idemitsu stock plan will sidestep opposition to Showa Shell deal

TOKYO Idemitsu Kosan Co has a good chance of sidestepping founding family opposition to a merger with Showa Shell Sekiyu with its $1.2 billion share offering, analysts said, a plan that sent Showa Shell shares surging on Tuesday.

04 Jul 2017

UPDATE 3-Investors bet Idemitsu stock plan will sidestep opposition to Showa Shell deal

* Merger with Showa Shell has been opposed by Idemitsu family

04 Jul 2017

Japan's Idemitsu says no plan to call shareholders' meeting on Showa Shell merger

TOKYO Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co said it had no plans to call a shareholders' meeting to vote on a merger with rival Showa Shell Sekiyu after the issuance of new shares, which would dilute the stake held by the refiner's founding family.

04 Jul 2017

Japan's Idemitsu says no plan to call shareholders' meeting on Showa Shell merger

TOKYO, July 3 Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co said it had no plans to call a shareholders' meeting to vote on a merger with rival Showa Shell Sekiyu after the issuance of new shares, which would dilute the stake held by the refiner's founding family.

03 Jul 2017
