Asahi Glass Co Ltd (5201.T)
5201.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,325JPY
6:03am IST
4,325JPY
6:03am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-20 (-0.46%)
¥-20 (-0.46%)
Prev Close
¥4,345
¥4,345
Open
¥4,330
¥4,330
Day's High
¥4,335
¥4,335
Day's Low
¥4,305
¥4,305
Volume
129,600
129,600
Avg. Vol
823,873
823,873
52-wk High
¥5,050
¥5,050
52-wk Low
¥3,320
¥3,320
About
Asahi Glass Company, Limited is a glass manufacturer. The Glass segment manufactures and sells float plate glass, figured glass, low-E glass, processed glass for construction use, hardened glass and laminated glass for automobiles, and solar glass, among others. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.01
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥998,329.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|235.18
|Dividend:
|50.00
|Yield (%):
|2.24
Financials
MEDIA-Japan's Asahi Glass in talks to buy out partner Labroo in Indian JV - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Asahi Glass likely lifted consolidated oper profit 25% on year to around 50 bln Yen for January-June half - Nikkei
* Asahi Glass likely lifted consolidated operating profit 25% on the year to around 50 billion Yen ($442 million) for the January-June half - Nikkei