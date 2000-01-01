NGK Insulators Ltd (5333.T)
5333.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,209JPY
7:25am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
NGK INSULATORS, LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of ceramic products. The Company operates in three segments. The Electric Power-related segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of electrical insulators and machines, as well as sodium-sulfur (NAS) batteries. The Ceramics segment is engaged in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.30
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥707,530.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|327.56
|Dividend:
|21.00
|Yield (%):
|1.85
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09