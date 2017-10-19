Edition:
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (5401.T)

5401.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,722JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥2,722
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,369,891
52-wk High
¥2,912
52-wk Low
¥1,994

About

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION is a steel company. Its Steel Manufacturing segment engages in the manufacture and sale of steel bars, pipes and secondary steel products. Engineering segment engages in the construction of steel manufacturing plants, industrial machinery and furnaces, and environmental facilities.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.35
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥2,522,628.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 950.32
Dividend: 25.00
Yield (%): 1.70

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about 5401.T

Japan carmakers vouch for safety of Kobe Steel's aluminium parts

TOKYO Four Japanese automakers on Thursday said they found no safety issues with aluminium parts supplied by Kobe Steel Ltd, allaying some concerns that falsified quality data on products from the steelmaker had compromised their vehicles.

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-Japan carmakers vouch for safety of Kobe Steel's aluminium parts

* Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Nissan say no safety issues with aluminium parts from Kobe Steel

19 Oct 2017

Too early to discuss consolidation involving Kobe Steel -Nippon's Mimura

TOKYO, Oct 19 It is too early to talk about any industry consolidation involving Kobe Steel Ltd as the impact of its long-standing practice of data fabrication is still unknown, a former top executive at Japan's Nippon Steel Corp said.

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Sumco says top shareholder to cut voting power to 7.9 pct from 13.4 pct

* Says its top shareholder, NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION, will cut voting power to 7.9 percent from 13.4 percent, effective Oct. 17

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Sumco's top shareholder to cut voting power in co to 7.9 pct

* Says co's top shareholder NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION plans to cut voting power in the co to 7.9 percent from 13.4 percent and will become the second biggest shareholder of the co

11 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-Japan steelmakers' shares fall after reports of price cuts

TOKYO, Aug 24 Shares of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and other Japanese steelmakers fell on Thursday after media reports the country's biggest producer of steel had agreed on price cuts for the six months through September with Toyota Motor Corp.

24 Aug 2017

INTERVIEW-Nippon Steel expects high China steel prices throughout 2017

* Mulling making composite auto materials of steel, carbon fibre

09 Aug 2017

Japan steelmakers see solid profit growth on product price hike

* Nippon Steel forecasts 72 pct jump in annual profit, JFE 136 pct

01 Aug 2017

Nippon Steel gives up coking coal pricing role as influence wanes

TOKYO Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Japan's top steelmaker, has given up its decades-old role in setting global coking coal prices because the rise of Chinese and Indian rivals has weakened its influence over the market, an executive said.

16 Jun 2017

INTERVIEW-Nippon Steel gives up coking coal pricing role as influence wanes

* Nippon Steel drops negotiating role as China, India buy more

16 Jun 2017
