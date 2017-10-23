Edition:
Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T)

5406.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

872JPY
6:05am IST
Change (% chg)

¥5 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
¥867
Open
¥867
Day's High
¥874
Day's Low
¥858
Volume
9,616,800
Avg. Vol
14,980,493
52-wk High
¥1,395
52-wk Low
¥774

Chart for

About

Kobe Steel, Ltd. is a steel manufacturer. The Iron and Steel segment manufactures and sells steel bars, stainless-steel products and titanium products. The Welding segment offers welding materials, welding robots, and conducts welding-related consulting business. The Aluminum and Copper segment offers rolled aluminum products,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.71
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥498,450.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 364.36
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about 5406.T

As scandal widens, Japan's Kobe Steel faces key debt test

HONG KONG As Kobe Steel Ltd becomes increasingly embroiled in a data falsification scandal, concerns are growing about its outstanding liabilities despite the Japanese company's sizable cash reserves.

23 Oct 2017

As scandal widens, Japan's Kobe Steel faces key debt test

* Kobe has $3.3 bln in cash, securities investments unused credit

23 Oct 2017

Japan's Kobe Steel considering withdrawing its full year earnings forecast - Kyodo

TOKYO, Oct 23 Kobe Steel Ltd is considering withdrawing its earnings forecast for this fiscal year as it struggles to quantify the impact of its data falsification scandal, Kyodo reported on Monday.

23 Oct 2017

Japan's Kobe Steel says violated statutory standards, losing customers

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd sank deeper into crisis on Friday as the embattled company said it had lost some customers to competitors because of widespread data falsification that had extended to its mainstream steel sheet business. | Video

20 Oct 2017

WRAPUP2-Japan's Kobe Steel says violated statutory standards, losing customers

* Statutory standards violated - company (Adds details, comments, property auction)

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Japan industry ministry tells Kobe Steel to expedite investigation

* Japan industry ministry says instructed Kobe Steel to quickly establish a new third-party committee to investigate data fabrication

20 Oct 2017

WRAPUP 1-Japan's Kobe Steel says violated statutory standards, losing customers

TOKYO, Oct 20 Kobe Steel Ltd sank deeper into crisis on Friday as the embattled company said it had lost some customers to competitors because of widespread data falsification that had extended to its mainstream steel sheet business.

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Kobe Steel exec: data fabrication at Hatano plant is violation of Japan industrial standard regulations

* Kobe Steel exec says data fabrication at Hatano plant is violation of Japan industrial standard regulations

20 Oct 2017

Kobe Steel crisis deepens as plant inspected for breach of industrial law

TOKYO One of Kobe Steel Ltd's copper plants was being inspected for a possible breach of industrial standards, the government said on Friday, while the company said it was investigating reports it continued shipping products after discovering widespread tampering of product data.

20 Oct 2017

JR East to replace parts over Kobe Steel data tampering

TOKYO, Oct 20 East Japan Railway Co has found parts in the undercarriage of Shinkansen bullet trains affected by the Kobe Steel Ltd data tampering scandal and will replace them during maintenance, the company said on Friday.

20 Oct 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates