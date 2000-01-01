Pacific Metals Co Ltd (5541.T)
5541.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,275JPY
7:22am IST
3,275JPY
7:22am IST
Change (% chg)
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥3,275
¥3,275
Open
¥3,270
¥3,270
Day's High
¥3,280
¥3,280
Day's Low
¥3,235
¥3,235
Volume
57,900
57,900
Avg. Vol
281,628
281,628
52-wk High
¥4,250
¥4,250
52-wk Low
¥2,710
¥2,710
About
Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of ferronickel. The Company operates through three business segments. The Nickel segment refines nickel ore purchased from two associated companies, and sells ferronickel products. The Electricity Supply segment is engaged in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥57,987.29
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|19.58
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--