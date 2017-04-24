Edition:
India

Japan Steel Works Ltd (5631.T)

5631.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,834JPY
7:26am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-1 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
¥2,835
Open
¥2,827
Day's High
¥2,854
Day's Low
¥2,822
Volume
142,000
Avg. Vol
587,585
52-wk High
¥2,895
52-wk Low
¥1,600

Chart for

About

THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. is mainly engaged in industrial machinery business. It has three business segments. The Forging and Energy segment manufactures and sells iron and steel products, chemical machinery, nuclear power-related machinery, metallic mold, petroleum refinery, petrochemistry, general chemical products, pressure... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Latest News about 5631.T

Japan steel industry head says concerned at Trump 'protectionism'

TOKYO Japanese steelmakers are concerned at "protectionism" by U.S. President Donald Trump, Japan Iron and Steel Federation chairman Kosei Shindo said on Monday, following Trump's first shot across China's bows over steel exports.

24 Apr 2017

UPDATE 1-Japan steel industry head says concerned at Trump "protectionism"

* Falling steel prices in China seen as temporary phenomena (Adds comments)

24 Apr 2017

Japan steel industry head says concerned by Trump "protectionism"

TOKYO, April 24 Japan Iron and Steel Federation chairman Kosei Shindo said on Monday he has strong concerns over "protectionism" by U.S. President Donald Trump.

24 Apr 2017
» More 5631.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.