Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd (5706.T)
5706.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,650JPY
7:22am IST
Change (% chg)
¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company, Limited is mainly engaged in metal business. The Functional Materials division provides battery materials, functional powder, rare metal chemicals, rare earth products and others. The Metal and Resource division is engaged in the manufacture and sale of zinc, copper, gold, silver, sulfuric... (more)
|1.29
|¥343,779.69
|57.30
|70.00
|1.17
Financials
BRIEF-Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd's sales are expected to rise about 10 percent in current fiscal year - Nikkei
* Mitsui Mining & Smelting is on track to a consolidated pretax profit of nearly 30 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei