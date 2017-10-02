Edition:
Mitsubishi Materials Corp (5711.T)

5711.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,205JPY
7:21am IST
Change (% chg)

¥35 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
¥4,170
Open
¥4,190
Day's High
¥4,210
Day's Low
¥4,160
Volume
279,200
Avg. Vol
718,209
52-wk High
¥4,210
52-wk Low
¥2,757

About

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION is mainly engaged in the specialty metal business. The Cement segment manufactures and sells cement, cement secondary products and ready-mixed concrete. The Copper segment smelts and sells gold, silver, copper, and manufactures and sells copper products. The Processing segment is engaged in the... (more)

Beta: 1.15
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥518,068.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 131.49
Dividend: 50.00
Yield (%): 1.52

UPDATE 1-Japan's Mitsubishi Materials expects H2 copper output to rise 14 pct y/y

* Copper output to rise due to higher capacity at Onahama * Conducting 21 days of maintenance at Onahama from Oct. 21 * Gold output to rise due to higher slime supply from Indonesia (Adds comment, detail) TOKYO, Oct 2 Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp said on Monday it plans to produce 181,830 tonnes of refined copper during October-March, up 14 percent from the same period last year as it boosts its smelting capacity. Japan's third-biggest copper smelter expec

02 Oct 2017

ADVISORY-(OFFICIAL)-Alert on Sona AutoComp stake buy in Sona BLW withdrawn

Please ignore the alert on Sona AutoComp buying Mitsubishi Materials Corp's stake in Sona BLW Precision as the press release was inadvertently issued by Sona BLW. There will be no substitute. STORY_NUMBER: FWN1IZ079 STORY_DATE: 02/06/2017 STORY_TIME: 1128 GMT

02 Jun 2017

