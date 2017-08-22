Sluggish Nikkei faces longest losing streak since April 2016 TOKYO, Aug 22 Japanese stocks were nearly flat in choppy trade on Tuesday morning as geopolitical uncertainty kept activity in check while investors awaited the annual Jackson Hole conference this week.

Sumitomo Metal to buy stake in Cote Gold Project from IAMGOLD for $195 mln TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 27.75 percent interest in the Cote Gold Project from Toronto-based IAMGOLD Corp for US$195 million.