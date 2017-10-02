DOWA Holdings Co Ltd (5714.T)
5714.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,585JPY
5:42am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-65 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
¥4,650
Open
¥4,610
Day's High
¥4,620
Day's Low
¥4,585
Volume
13,200
Avg. Vol
349,855
52-wk High
¥5,045
52-wk Low
¥3,425
About
DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is a Japan-based holding company. The Company has six business divisions. The Environment and Recycling division is engaged in the operation of waste management, recycling, soil remediation and logistics businesses. The Smelting division manufactures and sells copper, zinc, gold, silver and other metals.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥269,653.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|61.99
|Dividend:
|90.00
|Yield (%):
|2.07
Financials
