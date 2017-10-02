Edition:
India

DOWA Holdings Co Ltd (5714.T)

5714.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,585JPY
5:42am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-65 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
¥4,650
Open
¥4,610
Day's High
¥4,620
Day's Low
¥4,585
Volume
13,200
Avg. Vol
349,855
52-wk High
¥5,045
52-wk Low
¥3,425

Chart for

About

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is a Japan-based holding company. The Company has six business divisions. The Environment and Recycling division is engaged in the operation of waste management, recycling, soil remediation and logistics businesses. The Smelting division manufactures and sells copper, zinc, gold, silver and other metals.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.10
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥269,653.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 61.99
Dividend: 90.00
Yield (%): 2.07

Financials

Latest News about 5714.T

UPDATE 1-Japan's Mitsubishi Materials expects H2 copper output to rise 14 pct y/y

* Copper output to rise due to higher capacity at Onahama * Conducting 21 days of maintenance at Onahama from Oct. 21 * Gold output to rise due to higher slime supply from Indonesia (Adds comment, detail) TOKYO, Oct 2 Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp said on Monday it plans to produce 181,830 tonnes of refined copper during October-March, up 14 percent from the same period last year as it boosts its smelting capacity. Japan's third-biggest copper smelter expec

02 Oct 2017
» More 5714.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates