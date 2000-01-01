Edition:
Furukawa Electric Co Ltd (5801.T)

5801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,510JPY
5:42am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-30 (-0.46%)
Prev Close
¥6,540
Open
¥6,540
Day's High
¥6,540
Day's Low
¥6,480
Volume
61,100
Avg. Vol
685,195
52-wk High
¥6,790
52-wk Low
¥2,938

Chart for

About

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. offers various technologies by addressing diverse technological issues. The Company offers products in a number of areas, including telecommunications, electronics, automobiles and construction, with the three types of materials it works with, namely optics, plastics and metals. The Company's segments... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.05
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥460,041.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 70.67
Dividend: 60.00
Yield (%): 0.84

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates