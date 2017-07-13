Edition:
Fujikura Ltd (5803.T)

5803.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

916JPY
6:08am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-4 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
¥920
Open
¥920
Day's High
¥921
Day's Low
¥912
Volume
344,900
Avg. Vol
1,536,032
52-wk High
¥1,030
52-wk Low
¥564

About

Fujikura Ltd. is a diversified company. The Company operates in five business segments. The Energy and Information and Communication Company segment is offers Power cable, communication cable, aluminum wire, coated wire, optical fiber, optical cable, communication parts, optical components, optical equipment, network equipment,... (more)

Beta: 1.49
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥270,419.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 295.86
Dividend: 7.00
Yield (%): 1.09

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 15.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.06 10.90
ROE: -- 3.95 14.09

BRIEF- R&I affirms Fujikura's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook -R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I

13 Jul 2017
