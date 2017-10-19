Edition:
CITIC Securities Co Ltd (6030.HK)

6030.HK on Hong Kong Stock

17.94HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.14 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
HK$18.08
Open
HK$17.92
Day's High
HK$18.12
Day's Low
HK$17.80
Volume
11,234,605
Avg. Vol
16,537,154
52-wk High
HK$18.74
52-wk Low
HK$15.36

CITIC Securities Company Limited is a China-based securities company. The Company mainly involves in securities brokerage, securities investment and consulting, asset management, securities underwriting and recommendation, financial advising related to securities trading and investment activities, securities proprietary... (more)

Beta: 1.63
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$250,982.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 12,116.91
Dividend: 0.40
Yield (%): 2.24

Exclusive - China's Primavera, CITIC PE to raise dollar funds worth $5 bln - sources

HONG KONG Chinese firms Primavera Capital Group and CITIC Private Equity plan to raise new dollar-denominated funds totalling around $5 billion in a bid to bolster their firepower for offshore investments, six sources told Reuters.

5:18pm IST

BRIEF-Singapore's GIC buys more shares in Citic Securities - HKEx filing

* Singapore's GIC Private Ltd buys 4.437 million H-shares of Citic Securities at an average price per share of HK$18.1992 on Oct 17 - HKEx filing

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-CITIC Securities' Sept net profit at 869.6 mln yuan

* Says Sept net profit at 869.6 million yuan ($131.98 million)

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Citic Securities gets regulatory approval to issue up to 6.5 bln yuan bonds

* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 6.5 billion yuan ($986.87 million) bonds

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-CITIC Securities to reduce unit Goldstone Investment's capital

* Says board approves to reduce unit Goldstone Investment's registered capital by 4.2 billion yuan ($631.48 million) to 3.0 billion yuan

29 Sep 2017

FACTBOX-Goldman leads AsiaPac ECM deals; Citi only global bank among top fee earners

By Elzio Barreto HONG KONG, Sept 29 Asia-Pacific equity capital markets (ECM) activity fell 13.9 percent in the first nine months of 2017, as a slump in the sale of existing shares more than offset big gains in IPOs in mainland China exchanges, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Share offerings in the region's stock exchanges dropped to $136 billion, with follow-on share sales tumbling 25.6 percent, while initial public offerings rose 18.7 percent, according to data

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Citic Securities issues 2017 2nd tranche corporate bonds worth 8 bln yuan

* Says it completed issuance of 2017 2nd tranche non-public corporate bonds worth 8 billion yuan in total

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Singapore's GIC raises stake in Citic Securities - HKEx filing

* Singapore's GIC Private Ltd buys 2.334 million shares of Citic Securities at an average price per share of HK$17.3529 on Sept 12 - HKEx filing

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Singapore's GIC trims stake in Citic Securities - HKEx filing

* Singapore's GIC Private has cut 532,000 H-shares in Citic Securities at average HK$17.063 per share on Sept 5, taking its holdings to 4.98 percent from 5.0 percent - HKEx filing

07 Sep 2017
