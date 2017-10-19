Exclusive - China's Primavera, CITIC PE to raise dollar funds worth $5 bln - sources HONG KONG Chinese firms Primavera Capital Group and CITIC Private Equity plan to raise new dollar-denominated funds totalling around $5 billion in a bid to bolster their firepower for offshore investments, six sources told Reuters.

BRIEF-Singapore's GIC buys more shares in Citic Securities - HKEx filing * Singapore's GIC Private Ltd buys 4.437 million H-shares of Citic Securities at an average price per share of HK$18.1992 on Oct 17 - HKEx filing

BRIEF-CITIC Securities' Sept net profit at 869.6 mln yuan * Says Sept net profit at 869.6 million yuan ($131.98 million)

BRIEF-Citic Securities gets regulatory approval to issue up to 6.5 bln yuan bonds * Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 6.5 billion yuan ($986.87 million) bonds

BRIEF-CITIC Securities to reduce unit Goldstone Investment's capital * Says board approves to reduce unit Goldstone Investment's registered capital by 4.2 billion yuan ($631.48 million) to 3.0 billion yuan

FACTBOX-Goldman leads AsiaPac ECM deals; Citi only global bank among top fee earners By Elzio Barreto HONG KONG, Sept 29 Asia-Pacific equity capital markets (ECM) activity fell 13.9 percent in the first nine months of 2017, as a slump in the sale of existing shares more than offset big gains in IPOs in mainland China exchanges, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Share offerings in the region's stock exchanges dropped to $136 billion, with follow-on share sales tumbling 25.6 percent, while initial public offerings rose 18.7 percent, according to data

BRIEF-Citic Securities issues 2017 2nd tranche corporate bonds worth 8 bln yuan * Says it completed issuance of 2017 2nd tranche non-public corporate bonds worth 8 billion yuan in total

BRIEF-Singapore's GIC raises stake in Citic Securities - HKEx filing * Singapore's GIC Private Ltd buys 2.334 million shares of Citic Securities at an average price per share of HK$17.3529 on Sept 12 - HKEx filing