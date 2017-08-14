CSC Financial Co Ltd (6066.HK)
6066.HK on Hong Kong Stock
7.22HKD
23 Oct 2017
7.22HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-0.69%)
HK$-0.05 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
HK$7.27
HK$7.27
Open
HK$7.38
HK$7.38
Day's High
HK$7.38
HK$7.38
Day's Low
HK$7.11
HK$7.11
Volume
506,378
506,378
Avg. Vol
2,553,647
2,553,647
52-wk High
HK$7.60
HK$7.60
52-wk Low
HK$6.47
HK$6.47
About
CSC Financial Co., Ltd. is a China-based securities company. The Company mainly operates through five segments. Investment Banking segment mainly provides investment banking services, including financial advisory, sponsoring, underwriting of equity and debt securities. Wealth Management segment serves as an agent for business... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$53,550.79
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7,246.38
|Dividend:
|0.21
|Yield (%):
|2.79
Financials
BRIEF-CSC Financial Co estimates HY net profit attributable would be about RMB1,850 mln
* For HY ,estimated net profit attributable to shareholders of co would be approximately RMB1,850 million
BRIEF-Yonghui Superstores shares held by controlling shareholder pledged to China Securities
* Says 256.0 million shares held by controlling shareholder Zhang Xuanning pledged to China Securities Co Ltd on Aug 7 for one year
BRIEF-CSC Financial updates on CSRC decision
* CSRC issued decision demanding china securities funds to rectify & suspend filing of asset management plans for specific clients for 6 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-CSC Financial updates on dispute with Yu Xiaofeng
* Updates on dispute with Yu Xiaofeng over margin financing and securities lending business