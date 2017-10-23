Wisdom Education International Holdings Co Ltd (6068.HK)
6068.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.72HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.72HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-1.26%)
HK$-0.06 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
HK$4.78
HK$4.78
Open
HK$4.76
HK$4.76
Day's High
HK$4.82
HK$4.82
Day's Low
HK$4.71
HK$4.71
Volume
1,400,000
1,400,000
Avg. Vol
5,488,222
5,488,222
52-wk High
HK$5.07
HK$5.07
52-wk Low
HK$1.61
HK$1.61
About
Wisdom Education International Holdings Company Limited is an education company in South China operating primary and secondary schools. Along with the People's Republic of China educational programs, the Company provides international programs for its high school students. The Company offers a range of school-based elective... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$9,991.85
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,039.15
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.02
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.92
|14.09