BRIEF-China Merchants Securities sets coupon rate of 2017 second tranche corporate bonds at 4.78 pct * Says it sets coupon rate of 2017 second tranche corporate bonds at 4.78 percent

BRIEF-China Merchants Securities to issue 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 1 bln yuan * Says it plans to issue 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 1 billion yuan ($151.11 million) with maturity of 3 years

BRIEF-China Merchants Securities issues 2017 first tranche corporate bonds worth 4.5 bln yuan * Says it issued 2017 first tranche corporate bonds worth 4.5 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 4.78 percent

BRIEF-China Merchants Securities posts Sept net profit at 424.0 million yuan * Says Sept net profit at 424.0 million yuan ($64.34 million)

BRIEF-China Merchants Securities to issue up to 4.5 bln yuan 2-year bonds * Says to issue up to 4.5 billion yuan ($673.84 million) 2-year bonds

BRIEF-China Merchants Securities issues 2017 9th tranche short term bonds worth 2.2 bln yuan * Says it completed issuance of 2017 9th tranche short term bonds worth 2.2 billion yuan

BRIEF-China Merchants Securities gets regulatory approval for up to 8.5 bln yuan bonds * Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 8.5 billion yuan ($1.29 billion) bonds

BRIEF-China Merchants Securities' Aug net profit at 504.2 mln yuan * Says Aug net profit at 504.2 million yuan ($77.24 million)