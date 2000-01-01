Edition:
Okuma Corp (6103.T)

6103.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,630JPY
7:30am IST
Change (% chg)

¥70 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
¥6,560
Open
¥6,530
Day's High
¥6,650
Day's Low
¥6,470
Volume
92,600
Avg. Vol
334,816
52-wk High
¥6,825
52-wk Low
¥4,020

About

OKUMA Corporation is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of numeric control (NC) machine tools, machinery centers, multitasking machines and NC grinders. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and assembling of machine tools, as well... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.86
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥216,370.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 33.76
Dividend: 45.00
Yield (%): 1.40

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

