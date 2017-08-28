Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corp Ltd (6122.HK)
6122.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.87HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited is a China-based commercial bank. The Company operates three principal lines of business: corporate banking, retail banking and treasury operations. The company operates its businesses through the bank and through subsidiary banks that consists of rural commercial banks... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|19.02
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank to conduct non-public issuance of not more than 50 million offshore preference shares
Aug 28 Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corp Ltd:
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.