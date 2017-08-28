Edition:
Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corp Ltd (6122.HK)

6122.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.87HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
HK$4.86
Open
HK$4.87
Day's High
HK$4.87
Day's Low
HK$4.86
Volume
4,000
Avg. Vol
277,433
52-wk High
HK$5.75
52-wk Low
HK$4.63

Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited is a China-based commercial bank. The Company operates three principal lines of business: corporate banking, retail banking and treasury operations. The company operates its businesses through the bank and through subsidiary banks that consists of rural commercial banks... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$19,326.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,984.80
Dividend: 0.34
Yield (%): 6.98

P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

