Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Ltd (6139.HK)
6139.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.78HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.78HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$4.78
HK$4.78
Open
HK$4.75
HK$4.75
Day's High
HK$4.79
HK$4.79
Day's Low
HK$4.74
HK$4.74
Volume
226,000
226,000
Avg. Vol
309,860
309,860
52-wk High
HK$5.14
HK$5.14
52-wk Low
HK$3.83
HK$3.83
About
Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited is a fixed single investment trust with a focus on the hospitality industry. Its key objective is to provide the holders of share stapled units with distribution with potential for sustainable long-term growth and the benefits from the enhancement in the value of the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$9,940.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,000.00
|Dividend:
|0.20
|Yield (%):
|7.20
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|59.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.08
|14.09