Edition:
India

China VAST Industrial Urban Development Co Ltd (6166.HK)

6166.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.29 (+6.65%)
Prev Close
HK$4.36
Open
HK$4.44
Day's High
HK$4.70
Day's Low
HK$4.36
Volume
2,407,000
Avg. Vol
2,418,926
52-wk High
HK$4.70
52-wk Low
HK$2.38

Chart for

About

China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of services in the planning, development and operation of large-scale industrial towns in China. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Land Development segment is engaged in land... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$6,632.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,637.64
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 2.96

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.