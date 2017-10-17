Edition:
Everbright Securities Co Ltd (6178.HK)

About

Everbright Securities Company Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the securities broking businesses. The Company mainly operates through six business segments. The Brokerage and Wealth Management segment is mainly engaged in the trading of stocks, funds, bonds, futures, options and other securities. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.86
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥67,161.39
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,610.79
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 1.29

Financials

Latest News about 6178.HK

BRIEF-Everbright Securities issues 2017 second tranche corporate bonds worth 5.7 bln yuan

* Says it issued 2017 second tranche corporate bonds worth 5.7 billion yuan

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Everbright Securities to issue up to 6.0 bln yuan bonds

* Says to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($906.26 million) bonds

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Everbright Securities issues 2017 first tranche non-public short-term corporate bonds worth 3 bln yuan

* Says it issued 2017 first tranche non-public short-term corporate bonds worth 3 billion yuan, with a term of one year and an interest rate of 4.88 percent

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Everbright Securities posts net profit for August

* Says it posts August net profit of 335.5 million yuan ($51.69 million)

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Everbright Securities adopts new accounting policy

* Says it adopted new accounting policy released on May 10 by the Ministry of Finance, regarding government subsidy

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Everbright Securities' H1 net profit down 18.3 pct y/y

* Says H1 net profit down 18.3 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan ($182.01 million)

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Everbright Securities Co passes resolution regarding election of Zhang Jingcai

* Resolution regarding election of Zhang Jingcai as supervisor of company duly passed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Everbright Water signs underwriting agreement with Everbright Securities

* Entered into an underwriting agreement with Everbright Securities Co Ltd

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Everbright Securities to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 19

* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 18

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Everbright Securities issues 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds worth 4.5 bln yuan

* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds worth 4.5 billion yuan

06 Jul 2017
