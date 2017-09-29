Edition:
Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd (6178.T)

6178.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,304JPY
7:27am IST
Change (% chg)

¥4 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
¥1,300
Open
¥1,304
Day's High
¥1,307
Day's Low
¥1,302
Volume
5,806,900
Avg. Vol
9,788,278
52-wk High
¥1,590
52-wk Low
¥1,222

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in postal and logistics business, financial window business, banking business and life insurance business. The Company operates five business segments. The Postal and Logistics Business segment engages in postal business, logistics business as well as other... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥5,904,000.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,500.00
Dividend: 25.00
Yield (%): 3.81

Japan Post to invest funds from future group share sales for growth: CEO

TOKYO Japan Post Holdings will use proceeds from future share sales of its financial units on growth measures including on acquisitions, rather than giving money back to shareholders, its CEO said on Friday.

29 Sep 2017

Japan Post share sale raises $11.5 billion including overallotment

TOKYO Japan's government said it has raised 1.3 trillion yen ($11.5 billion) from its sale of Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd stock, including shares sold in the overallotment portion of the deal that was determined on Wednesday.

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Cathay Financial Holding acquires 1 mln shares in Japan Post Holdings for 1.32 bln yen

* Says it acquires 1 million shares in Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd for 1.32 billion yen

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Japan Post Holdings completes share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3

* Says it completed repurchase of 72.8 million shares of its common stock, for 100 billion yen in total, through ToSTNeT-3, on Sept. 13

13 Sep 2017

Japan to sell $12 billion of Japan Post Holdings, growth potential under scrutiny

TOKYO Japan's government on Monday said it will sell $12 billion worth of Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd stock in an announcement that fund managers gave a tepid reception, saying limited growth prospects is likely to dull demand from institutional investors.

11 Sep 2017

UPDATE 3-Japan to sell $12 bln of Japan Post Holdings, growth potential under scrutiny

* Japan Post will also buy back Y100 bln worth own shares (Adds lawmaker and fund manager comments, market impact, dividend yield, global coordinators, context)

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Japan Post Holdings to repurchase shares via ToSTNeT-3

* Says it plans to repurchase up to 100 million shares of its common stock via ToSTNeT-3, representing 2.4 percent of outstanding

11 Sep 2017
