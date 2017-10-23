Qingdao Port International Co Ltd (6198.HK)
6198.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.63HKD
23 Oct 2017
5.63HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.05 (+0.90%)
HK$0.05 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
HK$5.58
HK$5.58
Open
HK$5.58
HK$5.58
Day's High
HK$5.66
HK$5.66
Day's Low
HK$5.55
HK$5.55
Volume
2,789,000
2,789,000
Avg. Vol
2,615,091
2,615,091
52-wk High
HK$5.75
HK$5.75
52-wk Low
HK$3.65
HK$3.65
About
Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in the provision of containerized and non containerized cargo handling services, port ancillary services and financial services. The Company operates its business through six segments. The Container Handling and Ancillary Services segment is engaged in the loading and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.65
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$31,934.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,036.72
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|2.82