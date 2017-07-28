Komatsu Ltd (6301.T)
3,576JPY
7:27am IST
¥-3 (-0.08%)
¥3,579
¥3,570
¥3,578
¥3,551
1,313,600
3,510,474
¥3,584
¥2,131
Komatsu Ltd. is a provider of industrial-use products and services. The Company is engaged in the business of construction and mining equipment, industrial machinery and vehicles, logistics, electronics and other solutions-based operations. Its DANTOTSU service includes KOMTRAX, which is a machine tracking system whose terminals... (more)
|Beta:
|1.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥3,189,026.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|971.97
|Dividend:
|29.00
|Yield (%):
|1.77
UPDATE 2-Komatsu Q1 profit soars as China sales double, sees pace of growth moderating
* Komatsu profit jumps 76 pct, biggest rise since March 2011 qtr
Komatsu posts Q1 profit surge on jump in China sales
TOKYO, July 28 Japan's Komatsu Ltd reported a 76 percent surge in first-quarter profit due to a doubling in sales of earth-moving equipment in China, the latest sign of a global recovery in spending in the construction and mining sector.
BRIEF-Trimble and Komatsu collaborate to improve interoperability for mixed fleet earthworks customers
* Trimble and Komatsu collaborate to improve interoperability for mixed fleet earthworks customers