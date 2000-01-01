Edition:
India

Kubota Corp (6326.T)

6326.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,079JPY
6:43am IST
Change (% chg)

¥11 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
¥2,068
Open
¥2,068
Day's High
¥2,082
Day's Low
¥2,063
Volume
1,010,700
Avg. Vol
3,567,241
52-wk High
¥2,082
52-wk Low
¥1,484

Chart for

About

KUBOTA Corporation is a manufacturer of a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products. The Company operates through three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of products, which include farm... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.34
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥2,562,984.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,241.15
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 1.50

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates