Edition:
India

Ebara Corp (6361.T)

6361.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,945JPY
5:41am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-25 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
¥3,970
Open
¥3,955
Day's High
¥3,960
Day's Low
¥3,935
Volume
59,200
Avg. Vol
624,186
52-wk High
¥3,980
52-wk Low
¥2,806

Chart for

About

EBARA Corporation is engaged in developing operations centered on pumps and other rotating machinery. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Engineering and Precision Machinery. Its Fluid Machinery & Systems segment is engaged in the business of manufacture, sale, and operation and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.86
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥384,644.69
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 101.76
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 1.59

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates