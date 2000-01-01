Chiyoda Corp (6366.T)
6366.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
640JPY
5:46am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Chiyoda Corporation is a Japan-based company engaged in the integrated engineering business. It has two business segments. The Engineering segment is engaged in the planning of various industrial and consumer facilities, as well as pollution control, environment improvement and disaster prevention facilities. This segment is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥169,210.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|260.32
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|0.92
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09