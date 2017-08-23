Edition:
India

Daikin Industries Ltd (6367.T)

6367.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

12,165JPY
5:45am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-5 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
¥12,170
Open
¥12,150
Day's High
¥12,165
Day's Low
¥12,110
Volume
60,600
Avg. Vol
813,980
52-wk High
¥12,180
52-wk Low
¥9,585

Chart for

About

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is a manufacturing company engaged in three business segments. The Air Conditioning and Freezer segment manufactures and sells housing equipment, such as air conditioning, air purifiers and water boilers; commercial equipment, including package/spot air conditioning, water chilling units and turbo... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥3,388,398.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 293.11
Dividend: 65.00
Yield (%): 1.12

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

Latest News about 6367.T

BRIEF-Daikin Industries plans to double its vendor network in India- Nikkei

* Daikin Industries plans to double its vendor network in India to 10,000 stores by fiscal 2020 - Nikkei

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Daikin Industries Ltd likely earned 230 bln Yen operating profit for fiscal year ended March - Nikkei

* Daikin Industries Ltd likely earned 230 billion Yen ($2.06 billion) operating profit for the fiscal year ended March - Nikkei

28 Apr 2017
» More 6367.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates