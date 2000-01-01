NTN Corp (6472.T)
6472.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
509JPY
7:30am IST
509JPY
7:30am IST
Change (% chg)
¥4 (+0.79%)
¥4 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
¥505
¥505
Open
¥502
¥502
Day's High
¥510
¥510
Day's Low
¥499
¥499
Volume
1,698,800
1,698,800
Avg. Vol
5,180,055
5,180,055
52-wk High
¥604
¥604
52-wk Low
¥326
¥326
About
NTN CORPORATION mainly manufactures and sells axle bearings, constant-velocity joints and precision equipment for automobile, industrial machinery and repair commercial markets. Its products include mechanical components, such as bearings, ball screws, sintered members and others, as well as peripheral components such as gears... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥260,907.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|532.46
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|2.04
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09