Mitsubishi Electric Corp (6503.T)

6503.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,940JPY
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
¥1,940
--
--
--
--
5,736,111
¥1,946
¥1,369

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, sale and distribution of a range of electrical and electronic equipment. The Heavy Electric Machinery System offers turbine generators, electric motors, transformers, power electronics equipment and switchgears. The Industrial Mechatronic segment offers... (more)

Beta: 1.10
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥3,858,521.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,147.20
Dividend: 14.00
Yield (%): 1.50

Oracle's profit, cloud growth forecasts drag down shares

Oracle Corp forecast current-quarter adjusted profit largely below Wall Street's estimates and indicated to slowing growth in its soaring cloud business, sending the company's shares down as much as 5 percent in aftermarket trading.

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Oracle and Mitsubishi Electric collaborate to develop Internet of Things platform for smart manufacturing

* Oracle and Mitsubishi Electric collaborate to develop Internet of Things platform for smart manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Immersion enters into multi-year license agreement with Mitsubishi Electric

* Immersion Corp - ‍Mitsubishi Electric to incorporate Immersion's haptics IP in automotive applications​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

26 Jul 2017

Japan fund, likely Toshiba chip unit investor, to raise $2.7 billion

TOKYO A Japanese state-backed fund plans to sell nearly a fifth of shares in chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp - worth $2.7 billion at current prices - bolstering its coffers amid expectations it is planning to invest in Toshiba's chip unit.

18 May 2017

UPDATE 1-Japan fund, likely Toshiba chip unit investor, to raise $2.7 bln

* INCJ seen teaming up with another suitor for Toshiba chip unit (Recasts and adds details of the stock sale)

18 May 2017
