Mitsubishi Electric Corp (6503.T)
1,940JPY
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
¥1,940
--
--
--
--
5,736,111
¥1,946
¥1,369
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥3,858,521.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,147.20
|Dividend:
|14.00
|Yield (%):
|1.50
Financials
Japan fund, likely Toshiba chip unit investor, to raise $2.7 billion
TOKYO A Japanese state-backed fund plans to sell nearly a fifth of shares in chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp - worth $2.7 billion at current prices - bolstering its coffers amid expectations it is planning to invest in Toshiba's chip unit.
