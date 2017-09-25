Edition:
India

Fuji Electric Co Ltd (6504.T)

6504.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

679JPY
6:29am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-5 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
¥684
Open
¥678
Day's High
¥681
Day's Low
¥674
Volume
1,195,000
Avg. Vol
3,650,420
52-wk High
¥690
52-wk Low
¥491

Chart for

About

FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a manufacturer of industrial equipment. Power Generation and Social Infrastructure division provides thermal, geothermal and hydroelectric power generation equipment, energy management systems and nuclear-related equipment, among others. Industrial Infrastructure division offers industrial drive... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥471,032.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 746.48
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 1.74

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

Latest News about 6504.T

BRIEF- FUJITSU to cut voting power in Fuji Electric to 2.9 pct

* Says FUJITSU LIMITED, which is current top shareholder of the company, will sell 54 million shares of the company to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., on Sept. 26

25 Sep 2017
» More 6504.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates